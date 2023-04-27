Of all the titles Trump deserves, ‘patriot’ isn’t one | READER COMMENTARY

Your article about Donald Trump strutting onstage to “Justice for All” featuring jailed Jan. 6 rioters singing the Star-Spangled Banner, after I’d recently seen him strutting around to Lee Greenwood’s very patriotic “God Bless the USA,” a.k.a. “I’m Proud to be an American” (”Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women,” April 22).
My conflict, as it was before Trump was elected president, is how this draft dodger can square his alleged patriotism with his history. According to a Dec. 27, 2018 article in USA Today, “Trump received five deferments from the draft for military service during the Vietnam War. He received four education deferments while he was a college student and a fifth deferment in 1968 for a medical exemption after he graduated.”
This would suggest that, while Trump might be many things, patriotic isn’t one of them. Nor are his jailed cronies.
— Peter Bell, Monkton
