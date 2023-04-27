Of all the titles Trump deserves, ‘patriot’ isn’t one | READER COMMENTARY

As footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is displayed in the background, former President Donald Trump stands while a song, "Justice for All," is played during a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. The tune, “Justice for All,” is the Star-Spangled Banner and it was sung by a group of defendants jailed over their alleged roles in the January 2021 insurrection. The national anthem is overlaid with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Your article about Donald Trump strutting onstage to “Justice for All” featuring jailed Jan. 6 rioters singing the Star-Spangled Banner, after I’d recently seen him strutting around to Lee Greenwood’s very patriotic “God Bless the USA,” a.k.a. “I’m Proud to be an American” (”Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women,” April 22).

My conflict, as it was before Trump was elected president, is how this draft dodger can square his alleged patriotism with his history. According to a Dec. 27, 2018 article in USA Today, “Trump received five deferments from the draft for military service during the Vietnam War. He received four education deferments while he was a college student and a fifth deferment in 1968 for a medical exemption after he graduated.”

This would suggest that, while Trump might be many things, patriotic isn’t one of them. Nor are his jailed cronies.

— Peter Bell, Monkton

