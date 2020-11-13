Dear lame duck president: You’re fired (and you’re a loser) | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump did not win He is a lame duck president. He is a loser. He is a sore loser. He is a poor sport. He is in debt. He is being sued. He is likely headed for civil court and criminal court. In a few weeks, he will be a private citizen. He will pay his own legal fees. He will not have executive immunity. He will not be commander-in-chief. No nuclear code. No Air Force One. No Kennedy Center box. No car caravans clearing traffic. No lobbyists paying for the privilege of sucking up.
He will not sit behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. He will no longer show off executive orders. His name will no longer be on stimulus checks. He will no longer throw paper towels at Puerto Ricans, fire dedicated civil servants, insult patriots, withdraw from treaties. Rupert Murdoch will dump him, and he will not got get a Nobel Prize (“Trump’s silent public outing belies a White House in tumult,” Nov. 12).
Joe Biden delivered a deadly blow to his ego. Mr. Biden made him irrelevant. The president-elect does not need the funds the petulant Mr. Trump is withholding. He does not need office space. He does not need briefings. He does not need his administration’s legally required cooperation. He does not need Donald Trump!
President Trump can send in the clowns to recount votes or fight in courts, but he is finished. He is left with a ragtag group of Senate boot-lickers, a motley militia of gun toting dregs and a crowd of cult followers steeped in conspiracy theories, falsehoods and fairy tales.
Farewell, oh, leader. May there never be another like you.
Ted Venetoulis, Baltimore
