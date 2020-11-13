Dear lame duck president: You’re fired (and you’re a loser) | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump did not win He is a lame duck president. He is a loser. He is a sore loser. He is a poor sport. He is in debt. He is being sued. He is likely headed for civil court and criminal court. In a few weeks, he will be a private citizen. He will pay his own legal fees. He will not have executive immunity. He will not be commander-in-chief. No nuclear code. No Air Force One. No Kennedy Center box. No car caravans clearing traffic. No lobbyists paying for the privilege of sucking up.