Trump’s primary (school) defense: Call special counsel names | READER COMMENTARY

It’s interesting that the only argument Republicans continue to make about Donald Trump’s legal problems deals with “the weaponization” of the U.S. Department of Justice. There are no comments on the truthfulness of the indictments (”Should Donald Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question,” Aug. 2).

The underlying facts of the indictments all come from testimony from Republicans, not Democrats.

All the former president can do is call Jack Smith, the special counsel, “deranged” and a “thug.” This is how a child reacts, to call people names.

The chickens haven’t quite come to home to roost yet, but they are certainly rounding the final turn!

— Jon Jacobson, Lutherville

