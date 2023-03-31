Hold Trump without bail | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump dances during a campaign rally after speaking at Waco Regional Airport, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. As Trump rails against possible indictment in New York, his team is leaning into a strategy that has quietly become a become a cornerstone of his campaign: releasing made-for-social media videos reacting to the news and outlining his agenda for a second term. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci/AP)

When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brings Donald Trump to court for arraignment next week, he should ask the judge to hold the former president without bail (”Donald Trump to be arraigned Tuesday after New York indictment in hush money case,” March 31).

Trump has predicted “death and destruction” for New York City and perhaps throughout the nation because of the indictment. And Bragg has received death threats and been labeled radical, vicious, a psychopath, a racist, and an animal by Trump.

Given his behavior before the whole world on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump presumably has in mind another insurrection that would force the recall of the indictment and rescue him from those who sanely take him for a constitutional criminal of the first order.

In my view, the judge would be perfectly justified in taking Trump into custody and dispatching him to Rikers forthwith, though something less dramatic before Trump is brought to trial might suffice. How about a mid-priced New York City hotel, neither the Plaza nor Motel 6, for Trump and his Secret Service babysitters? Deny Trump his passport and all means of social media — smartphone, laptop, carrier pigeon. Let him watch all the TV he wants. But shut him down as rigorously as any other mob boss under indictment.

Let his MAGA morons and their acolytes in Congress fulminate and even redouble their threats. No judge, no mayor, no governor worth their office need knuckle under. Security measures surrounding Trump’s place of detention would be unusual but doable. Let New York City bill the Trump Organization for Trump’s housing and the security his own threats have incurred.

Let him live under these restrictions until his legal challenges are exhausted. Let him petition for a speedy trial or plead guilty.

Would being held in custody without bail be in keeping with the dignity of a former president? Since when has Trump ever behaved in keeping with the dignity of the office?

— Harold Riedl, Baltimore

