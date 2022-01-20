How sweet if Trump is brought to justice in Atlanta | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. famously said that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Right now, it looks like it may touch down in Georgia.
Based on recent reporting, we are learning that attorneys for former President Donald Trump have been engaged in discussions in Atlanta with Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia (”A single district attorney in Georgia has the best case against Trump,” Jan. 11). The focus appears to be on the possibility of criminal charges being filed related to Mr. Trump’s apparent efforts to interfere in the certification of the 2020 electoral results.
At the moment, this outcome is still a hypothetical one and much could happen to delay or suspend a potential prosecution. At the same time, however, as someone who grew up in Atlanta during the 1960s and 1970s and witnessed the efforts to secure voting rights, I find myself reflecting on the following scenario: What a sweet irony it would be if it is a Black woman, duly elected to be the district attorney for the “world headquarters” of the civil rights movement, the place where Dr. King lived and is now buried, would be the first person to indict and bring to justice this virulent racist and white supremacist.
Ray Herman, Baltimore
