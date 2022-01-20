How sweet if Trump is brought to justice in Atlanta | READER COMMENTARY

At the moment, this outcome is still a hypothetical one and much could happen to delay or suspend a potential prosecution. At the same time, however, as someone who grew up in Atlanta during the 1960s and 1970s and witnessed the efforts to secure voting rights, I find myself reflecting on the following scenario: What a sweet irony it would be if it is a Black woman, duly elected to be the district attorney for the “world headquarters” of the civil rights movement, the place where Dr. King lived and is now buried, would be the first person to indict and bring to justice this virulent racist and white supremacist.