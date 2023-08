Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a New York courtroom in April of this year. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

I am sick to death of Donald Trump’s total domination of America’s cultural and political narrative (”How Trump’s attacks on prosecutors build on history of using racist language and stereotypes,” Aug. 22).

Trump hijacked the public’s attention in 2015 and eight years later is still sucking all the energy out of the country like a human black hole. Enough.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

