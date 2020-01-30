President Donald Trump has earned many labels. His words and actions have easily branded him as a racist, a misogynist, a xenophobe, a homophobe, a narcissist, a liar, a cheat and a coward. None of this matters to Donald Trump. He survives and thrives on his self-deluding perception of himself as a winner and all those around him as losers. His need for constant affirmation of his self-proclaimed superiority is all the proof one needs to see that he suffers from a complete lack of self esteem (“The country is hurting because of Trump’s bad character,” Jan. 24).