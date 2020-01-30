President Donald Trump has earned many labels. His words and actions have easily branded him as a racist, a misogynist, a xenophobe, a homophobe, a narcissist, a liar, a cheat and a coward. None of this matters to Donald Trump. He survives and thrives on his self-deluding perception of himself as a winner and all those around him as losers. His need for constant affirmation of his self-proclaimed superiority is all the proof one needs to see that he suffers from a complete lack of self esteem (“The country is hurting because of Trump’s bad character,” Jan. 24).
This earns President Trump the one label he can not and will not tolerate: He is a weakling. An amoral, intellectual weakling. He will, at any cost to those around him and to his country, behave boorishly and dangerously to satisfy his weakling ego.
America must reject this weak, ill man and hope that the damage done to the country is repairable.
George Lauterbach, Timonium
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.