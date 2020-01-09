Mr. Olowski essentially believes we should all bow to, my words, King Trump. What we need is a “culture of subordination” to King Trump’s wishes, so implies Mr. Olowski. Those civil servants who testified in the impeachment hearing were, according to Mr. Olowski, basically insubordinate to the King. The U.S. Constitution be damned; a sense of civic duty to it inappropriate. Only King Trump’s dictatorial direction is relevant.