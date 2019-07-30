Sun’s criticism of Trump is disgusting

I am not a Baltimore City resident, but a large part of my tax dollars are spent in the city and what happens there eventually spills into Baltimore County where I do reside. It is disgusting that local government in Baltimore appears to be happy with and proud of the status quo — record shootings, record crime, record departures of residents of Baltimore, filth, lack of tourism, deplorable public schools, corruption in the school system and city government and lack of attendance at stadium events (for fear of personal safety). It appears that all they do is provide lip service to these problems that continue to get worse. When one of the first acts of the newly appointed mayor is to declare city bathrooms gender neutral, instead of going full speed ahead to attack the city’s real problems, it should be obvious to everyone that his priorities are not aligned with what is in the best interests of the city.