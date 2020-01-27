xml:space="preserve">
A front end loader removes a scoop of raw sugar from a quickly growing pile fed by a conveyor belt as it is offloaded from a ship at the Domino Sugar plant in Tide Point. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I write with great appreciation for Meredith Cohn’s “Sugar Rush” article about the Domino Sugar plant (“Baltimore’s Domino Sugar plant is working overtime at a historic pace, after a year of harsh weather and bad harvests,” Jan. 23).

It’s superb reporting that explores a local architectural and industrial landmark within the interwoven contexts of agribusiness, global trade, domestic consumption trends and climate change. If that all sounds a bit remote, Ms. Cohn also provides a vivid peek inside the workaday walls of an iconic (that overused term applies here) Inner Harbor structure known throughout Baltimore and beyond.

This kind of story is why people still love the Sunday paper.

Clinton Macsherry, Baltimore

