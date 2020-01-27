I write with great appreciation for Meredith Cohn’s “Sugar Rush” article about the Domino Sugar plant (“Baltimore’s Domino Sugar plant is working overtime at a historic pace, after a year of harsh weather and bad harvests,” Jan. 23).
It’s superb reporting that explores a local architectural and industrial landmark within the interwoven contexts of agribusiness, global trade, domestic consumption trends and climate change. If that all sounds a bit remote, Ms. Cohn also provides a vivid peek inside the workaday walls of an iconic (that overused term applies here) Inner Harbor structure known throughout Baltimore and beyond.
This kind of story is why people still love the Sunday paper.
Clinton Macsherry, Baltimore
