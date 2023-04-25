Dominion settlement robs Fox News viewers of the truth about their ‘journalists’ | READER COMMENTARY

The suit against Dominion Voting Machines has settled without a trial which means that Fox News escapes having to publicly admit that the Big Lie was, in fact, a big lie.

Fox News viewers will never will never have to confront what Fox News insiders actually thought of Donald Trump because Fox News did not cover the story, and coverage by other networks can easily be easily dismissed as “fake news” by regular Fox viewers. America will never hear the prominent “journalists” at Fox admit that they were lying and knew they were lying. In all likelihood, they will keep on lying, albeit a little more carefully.

Advertisement

Will there be consequences? Several very rich people will get richer, while several very rich people will become somewhat less rich, but no one will have to sell their house and live in their car. In the end, only history will notice. Perhaps that is a victory of sorts, but will likely not save our country. Final Score: Capitalism 1, Democracy 0.

— Mac Nachlas, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.