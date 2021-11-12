Domestic violence: Shining a spotlight on a chronic problem | READER COMMENTARY

Not surprisingly, guns are often involved in domestic abuse. Because a woman is five times more likely to be killed in a domestic violence situation if a gun is present, stricter gun control measures could play an important role. In states where there are laws requiring or allowing judges to order gun relinquishment from people with domestic violence restraining orders, there has been a significant decrease in domestic partner homicides. Other measures that have been shown to be effective include using temporary or emergency restraining orders, applying firearm restrictions to dating partners and linking the background check process to the restraining order database.