Upswing in domestic violence an observable side effect of outbreak | READER COMMENTARY

Victims of intimate partner violence may be some of the highest at risk, as they are often more susceptible to sickness and to have chronic health issues that would make them vulnerable to the virus. One form of abuse that is often less discussed, but infinitely exacerbated by an international health crisis is medical abuse. In the field, we see that abusive partners will not allow victims to seek medical treatment, withhold medication and medical devices or over-medicate their partners as a way to control them, threaten to “out” their partner’s health status, or use their diagnosis against them. The good news is that these are issues for which the health-care community may be best positioned to screen.