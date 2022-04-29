Maybe pair Dollar House legislation with trade training? | READER COMMENTARY

From left, Jesus Martinez, Gavin Ruiz, and Edgar Gutierrez, working for PE Property Management Group, work on the framing for a three-story building under construction in the 1600 block of Greenmount Avenue in Greenmount West. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Could the dollar house program be integrated with a training program for construction trades (“Baltimore City Council session on proposed Dollar House revival devolves into heated verbal sparring as supporters pack City Hall,” April 26)? Could this help the need to provide employment opportunities to underserved communities and provide low-cost repairs and improvements to distressed properties?

I have no experience with government program development nor with public funding of social programs, but is there an opportunity here to address two issues by combining training and housing programs?

Just asking for a friend.

Larry Williams, Towson

