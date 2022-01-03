A revived ‘Dollar House’ program in Baltimore could work — if done correctly | READER COMMENTARY

However, there are holes in Mr. Mosby’s homesteading plan, which is why the Baltimore City Council should listen to suggestions from housing advocates who support the dollar house project and want it to be successful (“Housing advocates share concerns about proposed revival of Baltimore’s Dollar House program,” Dec. 20). The bare bones plan Mr. Mosby laid out tells potential owners, “Once you buy the house, you’re on your own.” They would have to hunt for banks to loan them money and contractors to do the work, opening the door to the possibility of businesses exploiting inexperienced homebuyers and guaranteeing that many of the projects will fail.