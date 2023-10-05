Dog fighting is cruel, sad and lowly | READER COMMENTARY

Atrocities are happening to humans every day, and yet I am overwhelmed with emotion when reading that Pentagon official Frederick Douglass Moorefield has been arrested on dog fighting charges for allegedly overseeing organized, coordinated animal cruelty (”Pentagon official from Arnold and Glen Burnie barber accused of participating in dogfighting ring,” Oct. 2). Humans have a voice or at least someone who can speak for them; dogs don’t.

God gave man dominion over every living thing, and he also gave us the power of reason so that we would allocate dominion with mercy, kindness and judgment. These dogs were once puppies who had full faith that their owners would love and care for them. Little did they know that because of cowardice and greed their owners would delight in torturing dogs. If Moorefield is guilty, he has squandered God’s trust, and he has done a horrible injustice to his name sake Frederick Douglass, a brave, virtuous statesman. Moorefield’s appointment to the U.S. Department of Defense was as a principled guardian, a protector of all. If Moorefield is guilty, he did not understand the dishonor of all this, nor did he understand the responsibility of dominion. How cruel, how sad and how lowly.

— Molly M. Hathaway, Ruxton

