Remembering a writer and the bonds we forever share with our pets | READER COMMENTARY

This question inspired a book written by former Baltimore Sun reporter John Woestendiek. He just passed away in North Carolina. The obituary that was published in The Sun highlighted his career as an award-winning journalist who wrote for several big-city newspapers (”John Woestendiek Jr., former Baltimore Sun features reporter, dies,” July 6). I did not recognize his name until the obit mentioned that he published a book, “Dog, Inc.: The Uncanny Inside Story of Cloning Man’s Best Friend.” That struck a chord. Years ago I read this book and incorporated the insights into a more academic venue. Rereading it again after seeing the obit, Mr. Woestendiek’s insights about the significance of dogs in human life and the dubious business tactics of exploiting our affection for pets remain quite pertinent.