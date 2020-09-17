Outrage over ‘Cuties’ film is half-baked | READER COMMENTARY

Just read Seth Remsnyder’s opinion piece on the “Cuties” documentary (“I canceled my Netflix subscription because of sexually exploitive ‘Cuties’ movie,” Sept. 16). Or, should I say, clips of it.
Short pile of commentary submissions these days? This belongs on a Facebook wall somewhere where people routinely bloviate with moral outrage about stuff they haven’t actually read or seen. I expect better from you, Baltimore Sun. Please don’t publish half-informed junk just to fill column inches.
Karen Carothers, Halethorpe
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.