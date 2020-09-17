xml:space="preserve">
Outrage over ‘Cuties’ film is half-baked | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 17, 2020 2:29 PM
This image released by Netflix shows the cast of the coming-of-age film "Cuties." The backlash to the French independent film “Mignonnes,” or “Cuties,” started before it had even been released because of a poster that went viral for its provocative depiction of its young female actors. (Netflix via AP, File) (AP)

Just read Seth Remsnyder’s opinion piece on the “Cuties” documentary (“I canceled my Netflix subscription because of sexually exploitive ‘Cuties’ movie,” Sept. 16). Or, should I say, clips of it.

Short pile of commentary submissions these days? This belongs on a Facebook wall somewhere where people routinely bloviate with moral outrage about stuff they haven’t actually read or seen. I expect better from you, Baltimore Sun. Please don’t publish half-informed junk just to fill column inches.

Karen Carothers, Halethorpe

