Inspection of dispensaries has been handed over to a division whose primary mission is the control of narcotics and whose expertise is only in that area. This office is not competent to, nor does it have the resources to, conduct detailed pharmaceutical inspections of these dispensaries. Some physician enterprises are thus running huge, essentially unregulated pharmacies while the physicians they employ have an incentive to prescribe the drugs that are on hand. The legislature clearly should require that “dispensaries” over a certain size (for example, one that fills over 5,000 prescriptions a year) have a pharmacist on board, and be subject to all regular pharmacy rules and regulations.