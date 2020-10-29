Skipping doctor? Not a good idea even in a pandemic. | READER COMMENTARY

There’s a mixed message in the recent opinion piece, (“Skip the doctor and head to the pharmacist for a vaccine,” Oct. 28). Heading to the pharmacist for a vaccine makes sense for many situations. I recently got my annual flu shot at my local pharmacy. It was quick, convenient and carried out very professionally. However, the first bit of advice to “skip the doctor” may not be so sound. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a marked decline in primary care provider visits leading to a sharp decrease in screenings for breast, colon, prostate and lung cancer, potentially resulting in poorer clinical outcomes and an increase in preventable cancer deaths.