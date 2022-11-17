Physicians are burdened by excess paperwork, and that’s bad for all of us | READER COMMENTARY

Various studies have concluded that some doctors may spend up to half their time on administrative tasks with one study published in the International Journal of Health Services finding that most doctors spend roughly 17% of their working hours on paperwork. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (ldutko // Shutterstock)

Dr. Usha Nellore’s recent letter to the editor regarding the scourge of paperwork in both teaching and health care is spot on (”Paperwork the scourge of teaching and health care,” Nov. 10). I know many of the former, and I am married to the latter, who is currently listed, I might add, by a local publication as among Baltimore’s “Top Docs.” I am the support structure behind her practice as well as the property manager, the grocery shopper, the cook, the cleaner, the mechanic and the social planner. Beyond medicine, you name it, I’m it.

She’s seeing patients all day, doing charts all night, weekends and holidays, returning patient calls up to 10 p.m. and has done so for the last 30-plus years. As the paper crush increases, she sees fewer patients, and fewer patients means fewer dollars for overhead. The solution isn’t that complicated. When labor was bullied by management, they simply went on strike. Recently, when CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield lowered its already low reimbursement tables, Johns Hopkins simply said “no.” All doctors have to do is the same thing — just say “no.”

Advertisement

Pick a month, say June of 2023, and let all of the adversaries know that “all of the U.S.-based doctors and their families are meeting on a few of Ted Turner’s thousands of acres in Montana to discuss fishing, hunting and the virtues of the great outdoors. Your interest, or lack thereof, determines the length of this event.”

After the first week of learning what bandages, prescriptions, screaming patients and the rest are about, I expect all of the “expert” insurance executives, politicians, pharma execs and the like will have an entirely different outlook on the provider experience.

Advertisement

And please don’t bore me with claims of the Hippocratic Oath. If others are not playing by the rules, docs can flex theirs just a little bit.

— Peter Bell, Monkton

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.