Police should have right to challenge ‘Do Not Call’ status | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, flanked by Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Trostle, left, chief of the office’s Public Trust & Police Integrity Unit, and Deputy State’s Attorney Angela Galeano, reveals his revamped “Do Not Call” list for police with credibility issues. File. (Alex Mann/Baltimore Sun) (Alex Mann)

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has announced that he has amended the “Do Not Call” list of city police officers his office has determined to have serious credibility issues and cannot reliably testify in court (”Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates re-publishes “Do Not Call” list of police with credibility concerns,” Sept. 18).

What was missing in his announcement was the prospect for any formal appeal process in which an accused officer or the Baltimore Police Department would be permitted to appeal an officer’s inclusion on said list, which is a veritable cop career-ender.

Advertisement

Bates made an issue of fairness in his announcement so, hopefully, institutional fairness in the prosecutor’s office would permit an accused officer the right to advocate for the deletion of his or her name from the “Do Not Call” list, for which the city state’s attorney appears to be the sole arbiter.

— John Fuller, Perry Hall

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.