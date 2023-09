Former Mayor Sheila Dixon announces her entry in the 2024 Baltimore mayoral race. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Mistakes are by accident. Sheila Dixon knew what she was doing (“Sheila Dixon: I am running for mayor of Baltimore in 2024,” Sept. 7). Please don’t let Baltimore become a laughingstock in the national spotlight — again.

— Susan Bradshaw, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.