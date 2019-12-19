Now I’ve seen everything: Ex-mayor Sheila Dixon has officially announced her bid for mayor of Baltimore (“Sheila Dixon kicks off campaign to regain Baltimore mayor’s office: ‘Redemption makes you even stronger,'” Dec. 14).
She was mayor when a 12-count indictment was served against her on Jan. 9, 2009. The felony and misdemeanor counts included perjury, theft and misconduct. The Baltimore Sun reported on Jan. 7, 2010 that she was granted a pension of $83,000 a year, which is well over $90,000 a year at the present time.
The concerned citizens of Baltimore need to consider all the facts before casting their votes in the upcoming mayoral election. The future of our city depends on it.
Bill Hennick, Baltimore
