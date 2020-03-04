You frequently hear or read something about problems with Baltimore and how it needs help. The Baltimore Sun brought that to the forefront this week with the front page story that Shelia Dixon is the leading candidate for mayor (“Baltimore mayor’s race: Sheila Dixon leads competitive primary but many voters still undecided, Sun/UB/WYPR poll shows,” March 4).
The woman was basically run out of office for theft. How can anyone in the city want to support her? But then we would have the answer as to why Baltimore is in trouble.
Bob Eberwein, Middle River
