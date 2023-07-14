Where is diversity for HBCUs and NFL? | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorials have had a big focus on diversity, so I have two questions (”It doesn’t take a Ph.D. to see Maryland needs a Plan B for college diversity,” June 22).
Should Historically Black Colleges and Universities be required to admit more Caucasians and Asian students?
Equally important, Black players make up 73.2% of the National Basketball Association (with an average salary $9.5 million) and 57.5% of the National Football League (average salary almost $1 million). Since African Americans represent less than 15% of the U.S. population, shouldn’t those two leagues be required to affirmatively hire more white players?
— Jeff Schumer, Towson
