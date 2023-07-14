Advertisement
Readers Respond

Where is diversity for HBCUs and NFL? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorials have had a big focus on diversity, so I have two questions (”It doesn’t take a Ph.D. to see Maryland needs a Plan B for college diversity,” June 22).

Should Historically Black Colleges and Universities be required to admit more Caucasians and Asian students?

Advertisement

Equally important, Black players make up 73.2% of the National Basketball Association (with an average salary $9.5 million) and 57.5% of the National Football League (average salary almost $1 million). Since African Americans represent less than 15% of the U.S. population, shouldn’t those two leagues be required to affirmatively hire more white players?

— Jeff Schumer, Towson

Advertisement

‘Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement