Bravo to Howard Community College’s Diversity Week | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing in response to the article, “Howard Community College Diversity Week will include documentary screenings, discussions and music” (March 5). This article highlights the key features during the March 9-13 Diversity Week at Howard Community College. This is an excellent event and I believe our community would benefit from more events like this.
In today’s society, it is so easy to focus on how people are divided. Whether we focus on society in terms of race, social class or one of many other factors, it becomes almost second nature to gravitate toward the groups that society divides us into. Events like Diversity Week allow us to step outside of these groups and into others for a moment in time.
As a result, we can begin to see similarities between us while still appreciating the uniqueness of each different culture. Once we, as a community, start to see these similarities, we can break out of our societal groups and bond together even more. Diversity Week looks to be an exciting event and I look forward to many more like it in the future.
Ien Saffer, Elkridge
