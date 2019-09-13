Don’t assume greater school diversity will improve student performance in Howard County

Here are the data I see in our superintendent’s plan for these 7,000-plus students to be transferred: With middle school PARCC math scores, eight schools go up, five go down and 11 stay the same. Of the eight schools, only two go up more than 1% or 2%. With high school PSAT math scores, six go up, five go down and one stays the same. Of the six that go up, two are greater than 1%. Two of the three top high schools’ scores go down, River Hill by 9 points.