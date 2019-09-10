Do Howard County liberals support diversity when it matters?

Well, well the white liberal elites are not so different from the other white folks after all (“Howard County has a chance to promote school equity and excellence,” Sept. 6).
They, like all upper crust liberals can’t walk the walk. When diversity hits too close to home, they take a pass. And like all of their ilk, they want you to do it (in this case, mix and mingle with the other-than-white-privileged-crowd) while they remain above it all. That way their lofty wine and cheese party pontificating is not sullied by reality. Big surprise.
Now, here’s what the “other white folks” alluded to above know. Diversity means anything but white, and a constant unrelenting, yielding and national appeasement to the anything but white crowd leads to resentment big time. In short, multiculturalism is crap.
Larry Hodnett, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.