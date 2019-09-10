Advertisement

Do Howard County liberals support diversity when it matters?

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 10, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Do Howard County liberals support diversity when it matters?
A school bus drops off a River Hill High School student. Howard County public schools contemplating a proposal to redistribute some 7,400 students to different schools in part to address the economic segregation that leaves poor students concentrated in some schools. (Baltimore Sun Staff)

Well, well the white liberal elites are not so different from the other white folks after all (“Howard County has a chance to promote school equity and excellence,” Sept. 6).

They, like all upper crust liberals can’t walk the walk. When diversity hits too close to home, they take a pass. And like all of their ilk, they want you to do it (in this case, mix and mingle with the other-than-white-privileged-crowd) while they remain above it all. That way their lofty wine and cheese party pontificating is not sullied by reality. Big surprise.

Advertisement

Now, here’s what the “other white folks” alluded to above know. Diversity means anything but white, and a constant unrelenting, yielding and national appeasement to the anything but white crowd leads to resentment big time. In short, multiculturalism is crap.

Larry Hodnett, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement