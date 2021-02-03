NAACP: End voter disenfranchisement in St. Mary’s County | READER COMMENTARY

The St. Mary’s County Branch #7025 and the Maryland State Conference-NAACP strongly encourage a favorable committee vote on House Bill 655. This bill is about improving democracy at the local level. For decades, several districts in Maryland have operated under an at-large voting system for county commissioner election. Although the county commissioners are required to reside in the district they represent, the current system allows citizens countywide to vote for all county commissioner candidates regardless of district. The citizens of each county commissioner district have the right to select who represents their interests without influence from voters outside of their district. In the coming week, the Maryland General Assembly has the opportunity to make a change before the U.S. Department of Justice gets involved.