Driving with a cell phone in hand can be deadly | READER COMMENTARY

America’s insurers are proud to support the National Distracted Driving Coalition. The insurance industry continues to provide informational resources and tools to educate drivers on the severity and tragedy associated with distracted driving and is committed to working to spread public awareness and advocacy in support of stronger state laws. By promoting real data, up-to-date findings on automotive crashes and fatalities, and the stories of families and communities devastated by the tragedy of distracted driving, we can work together to advance policy solutions and end distracted driving as we know it.