After Memorial Day, let’s reevaluate our approach to distance learning | READER COMMENTARY

As both a teacher and a parent with young children, I appreciated and connected to Jonathan Oglesby’s reflections on distance learning (“My woefully inadequate attempt at homeschooling,” April 27). I think there is a real missed opportunity happening at the moment. That being said, I know how tirelessly teachers are working and how exhausted parents are. I appreciate all the education coverage, but I cringe around the negativity.
Education, by nature, is not designed to function this way. We are trying to jam a square peg into a round hole. Everyone is working to do right by the kids. Trust in that, please. So here’s the idea I can offer in this sea of uncertainty: Let’s call it a year. Let’s plug on with whatever routines we have until Memorial Day. Then, let’s create some vision.
What is the value of education at this time? What goals do we have? What do our children really need? How will education evolve with our evolving reality? This is the void that I believe is missing in the national conversation. Let’s start one. Betsy DeVos sure isn’t!
Betty Clark, Baltimore
