How a nation got railroaded on disposal water bottles | READER COMMENTARY

In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, single-use plastic bottles and other plastics including a mop, lie washed up on the north bank of the River Thames in London, England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) (Matt Dunham/AP)

There was a fine juxtaposition of three articles in The Baltimore Sun recently. The fine commentary of David Brooks, the opinions of the Catonsville school pupils regarding single-use plastic bottles (”Catonsville fifth graders take on the issue of single-use plastic bottles: a convenience at a price,” May 23) and the news about yet another research vessel off to Greenland to study the receding ice cap. All with a linkage, if one can control a meandering mind.

But let me concentrate on the writings of the concerned children who appear to have absorbed the current thoughts and teachings on the horrors of unneeded plastics, including the microscopic pieces endangering the food chain of seaborne creatures. Let us hope that history and evolution of the dreaded disposable water bottle is also taught, as it is a fine example of finely orchestrated consumerism.

From once the realm of the idle rich (and often only from exclusive sources) bottled “spring waters” have been brought to the masses. Investors must have struck gold as they took a niche market and expanded it to mass consumption. In this process, obscure springs were gobbled up and then municipal water companies contracted with the “spring water” bottlers. All the while, numerous articles were fed to us explaining we needed to drink up to eight glasses of pure water daily, and we became used to the sight of folks walking around holding a bottle containing their favorite spring water.

Some organized foot races of up to only 6 miles felt it was necessary to pop in a water station part way for fear of contestants dropping down with severe dehydration. Strangely enough, around the same time there was an increasing number of articles in the media declaring so many municipal water systems were of poor quality and not to be trusted, yet, may very well have supplied water to “spring” bottlers.

I’ll never forget in the run up to the invasion of Iraq, during President George W. Bush’s time in office, on the concern that the invading troops would not have enough water to prevent dehydration and were presented with countless tons of bottled water. Shades of the old canteen.

— Donald Hart, Towson

