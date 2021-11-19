Let’s return to cloth diapers | READER COMMENTARY

This is not the first time I have had this thought, but after reading the recent article on how low-income families struggle to afford disposable diapers, I felt like I needed to respond. The article describes the anxiety, the stress and how parents have to cope with their diminished supply of disposable diapers that they have left to use each day. This is not just unique to parents in poverty, as a lot of money is spent on disposable diapers (”Cloth diapers are still an environmentally friendly alternative,” Oct. 14).
I know this will sound like something from the Dark Ages, but for those of us who had babies 50 to 60 years ago, what did we do? We washed cloth diapers, put them in the dryer and were able to use them over and over again. Not too hard to dunk a soiled diaper into the toilet to initiate the cleaning process, store it in a closed container with other dirty diapers until you can get to a washing machine to do a full load of these indispensable items.
Now, a couple of generations later, there seems to be some drawbacks to this wonderful invention, the disposable diaper. Rather than face such a dilemma and expense, perhaps today’s parents can take a step back in time, launder their baby’s diapers and not have to have such a worry each day. It may even help to save our planet.
Roslyn Klein, Pikesville
