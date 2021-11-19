Let’s return to cloth diapers | READER COMMENTARY

I know this will sound like something from the Dark Ages, but for those of us who had babies 50 to 60 years ago, what did we do? We washed cloth diapers, put them in the dryer and were able to use them over and over again. Not too hard to dunk a soiled diaper into the toilet to initiate the cleaning process, store it in a closed container with other dirty diapers until you can get to a washing machine to do a full load of these indispensable items.