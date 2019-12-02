As the impeachment inquiry highlight the deep partisan divide in our country, very few people know that Democrats and Republicans are working together to help save millions of lives from infectious diseases. That’s right. On Oct. 9, a bipartisan group from Congress addressed world leaders in France, announcing that the U.S. isn’t backing down in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria (“What’s next in the Trump impeachment inquiry? With testimony over, work begins on key report,” Nov. 25).
They committed $4.68 billion from the U.S. to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria over the next three years — a third of the $14 billion needed to save 16 million lives and hopefully ending these epidemics by 2030. The next day, world leaders committed the rest of the money to the Global Fund making that goal a reality. Since its inception in 2002, the Global Fund has helped to save more than 27 million lives across the world in the countries where it invests. Thank you to all of the Maryland congressmen who have supported the Global Fund.
Pamela Parham, Owings Mills
