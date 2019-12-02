They committed $4.68 billion from the U.S. to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria over the next three years — a third of the $14 billion needed to save 16 million lives and hopefully ending these epidemics by 2030. The next day, world leaders committed the rest of the money to the Global Fund making that goal a reality. Since its inception in 2002, the Global Fund has helped to save more than 27 million lives across the world in the countries where it invests. Thank you to all of the Maryland congressmen who have supported the Global Fund.