What ‘sending them back’ really means

It is about Rep. Elijah Cummings’ experience being hit in the head with a bottle and told to “go back to where you came from" when he tried to integrate a public pool in Baltimore (“Cummings: Trump is a racist, ‘no doubt about it,’” July 21). It is about photos of Baltimore which show signs that say, “No Jews and dogs." It is about my husband and I moving to Baltimore for his job as a city employee and searching for a home in the city as required. We were told by our real estate agent that we could move to Roland Park if we wanted to because Jews were now allowed to live there.