What ‘sending them back’ really means

This isn’t about the four congresswomen whom President Donald Trump is constantly attacking, nor is it about being a Republican or Democrat. This is really about Trump rallies and the cries of “send them back" (“Trump is the new poster boy for racist White House occupants,” July 23).
President Trump listens until they die out and then stokes the crowd back up again with insults and threats echoing Adolf Hitler’s rallies in Nazi Germany during which he stirred up his countrymen to attack, marginalize and eventually send away their Jewish neighbors, friends and colleagues to imprisonment and death. It is about turning away the boat, St. Louis, and the Jewish people on it and “sending them back” to European countries occupied by Germany and its allies, from which the Jews were sent to concentration camps and killed.
It is about Rep. Elijah Cummings’ experience being hit in the head with a bottle and told to “go back to where you came from" when he tried to integrate a public pool in Baltimore (“Cummings: Trump is a racist, ‘no doubt about it,’” July 21). It is about photos of Baltimore which show signs that say, “No Jews and dogs." It is about my husband and I moving to Baltimore for his job as a city employee and searching for a home in the city as required. We were told by our real estate agent that we could move to Roland Park if we wanted to because Jews were now allowed to live there.
Donald Trump, and all who support him, pander to the basest instincts within all of us. And they give permission to white supremacists, anti-Semitics, anti-immigrants, anti-LGBTQs and others to act on these instincts. As I mentioned at the beginning, this has nothing to do with the four new members of Congress. Their constituents voted for them and can decide whether they want to continue doing so. Whom do you want to represent you?
Sally A. Neustadt, Baltimore