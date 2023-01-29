Baltimore’s disc jockeys played a role in social progress | READER COMMENTARY

Jacques Kelly recently remembered the ‘50s and ‘60s when local radio disc jockeys such as Johnny Dark and Maurice “Hot Rod” Hulbert were celebrities, but at first playing predominantly white and Black music to largely racially segregated audiences (”Retro: When radio personalities like Johnny Dark and Kelson ‘Chop-Chop’ Fisher ruled Baltimore,” Jan. 24). What was changing beneath them was the music. “Crossover” records featured white artists singing Black music and vice versa. Remember Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog”? It was first recorded by a Black blues singer named Big Momma Thornton in 1952.

I was struck by all that reading the Baltimore Museum of Art will now be headed by a woman of color as diversity has hit the BMA, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and other cultural institutions (And, yes, Wes Moore is our new governor).

Now, it would be simplistic to say all this breaks down cultural and educational and economic inequalities overnight. But with a more diverse atmosphere in things creating ease and awareness, especially among young people, we can draw on the past to offer some hope for the future. As disc jockey “Hot Rod” Hulbert first said to Baltimore on WITH radio, “good googa mooga.”

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

