Hospital patients with disabilities have a right to treatment | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article by Yvonne Wenger describes efforts by disability rights activists to protect the rights of hospital patients with disabilities (“Disability advocates push Hogan administration for pledge to protect rights if ventilator use is rationed,” April 21). The potential for health care inequities in patient treatment and treatment rationing during the pandemic is very concerning. For those patients who are disabled or elderly, the prospect of treatment rationing and lack of access to family support can be terrifying. Moreover, recent data on racial inequities in health care provision are alarming and raise concerns about implicit bias in our health care system.
One year ago, an updated Hospital Patient’s Bill of Rights (Maryland Law 19-342) was signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan after passing the Maryland General Assembly unanimously. That law requires hospitals to provide patients with a copy of their 24 legal rights. Those rights include the right to “be treated without discrimination based on race, color, national origin, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability, religion, language or ability to pay.” Rationing treatment based on any of these criteria is, in fact, discrimination and a violation of Maryland state law. It also violates federal anti-discrimination standards set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for hospitals.
To protect all Maryland hospital patients, especially during a pandemic when the probability of hospitalization is higher, it is vitally important that all patients and their families are familiar with their legal rights. Yet, some Maryland hospitals have been very lax in implementation of the law and are not reliably communicating rights to their patients. A number of hospitals are even posting an incomplete or incorrect list of rights on their website. For reliable information, the patient can look on the Johns Hopkins Hospital home page where the rights are correctly posted in 11 different languages, or on the Marylanders for Patient Rights website www.marylandpatientrights.org.
Awareness of rights can help to improve communication between caregiver and patient and promote better outcomes for both patients and those risking their lives to protect them during the pandemic.
Anna Palmisano, Rockville
