Hospital patients with disabilities have a right to treatment | READER COMMENTARY

To protect all Maryland hospital patients, especially during a pandemic when the probability of hospitalization is higher, it is vitally important that all patients and their families are familiar with their legal rights. Yet, some Maryland hospitals have been very lax in implementation of the law and are not reliably communicating rights to their patients. A number of hospitals are even posting an incomplete or incorrect list of rights on their website. For reliable information, the patient can look on the Johns Hopkins Hospital home page where the rights are correctly posted in 11 different languages, or on the Marylanders for Patient Rights website www.marylandpatientrights.org.