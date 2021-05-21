Let dirt bikers make use of Highway to Nowhere | READER COMMENTARY

While city leaders and law enforcement have sought to deter and eliminate dirt bike use, current approaches have not yielded the desired results. Much like the skateboard riders of a generation ago who “took over” city plazas and parks until municipalities built skateboard parks for them to use and enjoy, dirt bike riders of today are in need of a place where they can ride legally. A dirt bike park would also create a safe place for the riders and the public where fans can enjoy their performances, recognition can be achieved, youthful energy can be appropriately harnessed, police and community relations can be mended and jobs can be created.