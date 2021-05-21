Let dirt bikers make use of Highway to Nowhere | READER COMMENTARY

In reading the Sun article, “Dems hope to fix damage from ‘Highway to Nowhere” (May 17) by Jeff Barker, I am encouraged that this bold and long overdue action might help to address some of the racial and economic inequities caused by the failed highway project that devastated parts of West Baltimore, as stated by Mayor Brandon Scott. I am also hopeful that the related Reconnecting Communities Act — supported by Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen as well as Reps. Kweisi Mfume, John Sarbanes and Anthony Brown — will serve as a catalyst for the creation of a world-class dirt bike park in this West Baltimore location.
Baltimore has a large nationally and globally recognized cadre of young urban dirt bike riders with no place to safely and legally ride. Instead they exercise their unique skills and bravado on city streets and sidewalks, endangering motorists, pedestrians and themselves — and all too often ending up in conflict with the police and in turn the criminal justice system.
While city leaders and law enforcement have sought to deter and eliminate dirt bike use, current approaches have not yielded the desired results. Much like the skateboard riders of a generation ago who “took over” city plazas and parks until municipalities built skateboard parks for them to use and enjoy, dirt bike riders of today are in need of a place where they can ride legally. A dirt bike park would also create a safe place for the riders and the public where fans can enjoy their performances, recognition can be achieved, youthful energy can be appropriately harnessed, police and community relations can be mended and jobs can be created.
The concept of a dirt bike park has been embraced by the riders as well as by the public, as reported on by Baltimore Sun columnist Dan Rodricks. Leaders within the riding community have expressed strong support for a park as they desire to reduce confrontations with law enforcement. And a Baltimore Sun poll in 2017 indicates that 81% of responders think that a dirt bike park should be built in the city. Even members of the law enforcement and criminal justice systems are beginning to agree that arrests will not resolve this problem.
So yes, fix the damage from the Highway to Nowhere and build a dirt bike park in its place.
Steven Rivelis, Baltimore
