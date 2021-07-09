xml:space="preserve">
Diplo concert sends the wrong message | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 09, 2021 2:47 PM
Dave Burd, right, the star, co-creator and executive producer of the FXX series "Dave," poses with guest star Diplo at the season-two premiere of the show at The Greek Theater, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Dave Burd, right, the star, co-creator and executive producer of the FXX series "Dave," poses with guest star Diplo at the season-two premiere of the show at The Greek Theater, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Orioles always promote being a family-friendly entertainment option in our great city. They also have done great things for women and women’s rights, including celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights. However, the team is now scheduled to have recording artist Diplo play a concert following the July 24th game (”Diplo, Avett Brothers to perform as music returns to Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” June 17).

This is very concerning in light of the news that came out on July 7 that Diplo is accused of sexual assault after he forced a fan to perform oral sex on him after a show in Vegas in 2019, which she has claimed he filmed. (Editor’s note: His attorney has denied the allegations.) If the Orioles are such a family-friendly team, and truly care about women, they need to separate themselves from Diplo and stand up and cancel this post-game concert.

Limongella Jackson, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

