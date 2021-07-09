Diplo concert sends the wrong message | READER COMMENTARY

The Orioles always promote being a family-friendly entertainment option in our great city. They also have done great things for women and women’s rights, including celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights. However, the team is now scheduled to have recording artist Diplo play a concert following the July 24th game (”Diplo, Avett Brothers to perform as music returns to Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” June 17).
This is very concerning in light of the news that came out on July 7 that Diplo is accused of sexual assault after he forced a fan to perform oral sex on him after a show in Vegas in 2019, which she has claimed he filmed. (Editor’s note: His attorney has denied the allegations.) If the Orioles are such a family-friendly team, and truly care about women, they need to separate themselves from Diplo and stand up and cancel this post-game concert.
Limongella Jackson, Baltimore
