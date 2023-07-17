Baltimore Sun shines on dinosaur discovery | READER COMMENTARY

Paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett, program coordinator for Dinosaur Park shows fossilized bones from a large theropod that have been uncovered and encased in plaster. The bones are believed to be from an Acrocanthosaurus, a large carnivorous dinosaur from the Early Cretaceous period. July 12, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I’m writing to commend Christine Condon on her commitment to great journalism in her coverage of the bone bed discovery at Dinosaur Park (”Dinosaur hunters find ‘bone bed’ behind Maryland business park with fossils more than 100 million years old,” July 14).

For the first time, I sat as a spectator with an insider view to an event covered by several major news outlets of various media types. What I learned is that many rush to release something attention grabbing while missing the opportunity to really explore the full story right in front of them.

While some outlets covered enticing bits (a big carnivore bone rather than the bone bed with several significant finds), and some even attributed the find to an individual rather than the team (perhaps following early social media posts that were later edited to correct this), Christine delved into the stories behind the headline. She listened to what was presented and made sure she interviewed the many staff and skilled volunteers involved. This discovery would not have happened without staff and skilled volunteers contributing hours of work. Her article was one of the first and one of the few to highlight the stories of many who made meaningful contributions to the discovery.

Attribution and highlighting these stories is important. Those involved include budding female scientists just starting their careers, a new immigrant establishing his career in a new country (full disclosure, that one is my husband), and others dedicated to the site long before it was newsworthy.

Due to Christine’s commitment to telling these stories, her article and The Baltimore Sun are referenced in Spanish language press in Argentina and now Spain. Thank you collectively for making a great paper!

— Meghan Hazer Álvarez, Baltimore

