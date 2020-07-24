Baltimore needs a more targeted response to COVID-19 dining restrictions | READER COMMENTARY

We dined at Tio Pepe the other evening, a restaurant that cannot possibly offer outdoor dining because of their location on Franklin Street. I felt extremely safe dining there, more so than when I visit a grocery store, or a pharmacy or any other store. Their bar area barely seats 10 people, and there was only one person there, and no bartender at all. We were greeted by one of the masked owners who seated us in the empty main room. Other people who entered were shown to other rooms, and seated by themselves. Tables that could be used had flowers on them — the closest one to us was at least 8 to 10 feet away. We dined without encountering anyone but the owner and our masked waiter who kept his distance. Background Spanish guitar music, and subdued lighting made it a quiet, romantic evening which is restorative in its own way.