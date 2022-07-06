Shouldn’t ‘Dilbert’ be on the editorial page? | READER COMMENTARY

Dogbert and Dilbert, two of the main characters of the Scott Adams comic strip "Dilbert." File. (Handout/United Features Syndicate). (United Feature Syndicate/UPN)

As a lifelong Baltimore Sun reader and subscriber, I would like to pose a question to The Sun’s editorial board regarding the recent theme of the comic strip “Dilbert.” The creator, Scott Adams, a self-described Trump-aholic, is running a story line, which, in the very first strip, casts doubt on the validity of our elections.

He takes aim at the reliability of voting machines opining essentially that “sometimes your vote will count twice.”

While he is entitled to the right to be an election denier, this type of political opinion more rightly belongs on your editorial pages, not in the comics section, as evidenced by your previous decision to move “Doonesbury” there. Isn’t that right?

Our democracy is under attack from more than enough directions that we don’t need to see a proliferation of this nonsense in “the funny pages” repeating the “Big Lie.”

— Paul Henry, Kingsville

