Pandemic underscores Maryland’s need for 5G network | READER COMMENTARY

Today, 37% of Americans go online mostly using a smartphone and three million children in the U.S. do not have internet access at home. Improvements in connectivity and internet access are crucial for underserved populations that disproportionately rely on their wireless devices to apply for jobs, find information about health conditions, do homework and access government services. These challenges underscore the need for the creation of a faster, more reliable wireless network — 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity with speeds up to 20 times faster than current service. With 5G, we could see better health outcomes and expanded access with connected devices — from remote patient monitoring to optimized telemedicine — with improved security to protect both patients and doctors alike. Virtual reality and artificial intelligence could also make remote work and educational experiences fully immersive.