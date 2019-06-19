Digital license plates are not cost effective

Let me save the Motor Vehicle Administration some time and money reviewing digital license plates (“Digital license plates could be coming to Maryland,” June 18).

Let's do the math on this one with a quick 60-second analysis. The current process is 20 cents a sticker plus 55 cents to mail it out (probably less due to mass mailings). Add a labor process estimate of $1 and the cost is $1.75 per renewal. Now take the new digital plate at a cost of $349 plus $2.99 per month. That is $349 plus $35.88 per year.

Even with reporting messages like "STOLEN" or "EXPIRED" or "AMBER" (for amber alert vehicles), or even "SPEEDIN" for cars travelling over the posted limit, how is this even remotely cost effective? And what happens when the digital license plate stops working?

Instead, how about the MVA focus their time and attention on shortening lines at the offices, processing REAL ID verification via the web and offering longer office weekend hours?

Michael Albrecht, Finksburg