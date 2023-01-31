There’s nothing artificial about AI algorithms | READER COMMENTARY

This weekend, The Sun published an interesting article focused on artificial intelligence (“Baltimore researchers say AI could help reduce disparities, improve access in health care,” Jan. 29). I request a name change from AI to DI: digital intelligence. There is nothing artificial in digital algorithms. Digital intelligence will be with us for many years into the future; actually, it is the future. Welcome to modernity.

— John Holter, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.