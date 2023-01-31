Advertisement
Readers Respond

There’s nothing artificial about AI algorithms | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun

This weekend, The Sun published an interesting article focused on artificial intelligence (“Baltimore researchers say AI could help reduce disparities, improve access in health care,” Jan. 29). I request a name change from AI to DI: digital intelligence. There is nothing artificial in digital algorithms. Digital intelligence will be with us for many years into the future; actually, it is the future. Welcome to modernity.

— John Holter, Baltimore

