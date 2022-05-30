Baltimore must do more to close digital divide | READER COMMENTARY

Students leave James McHenry Elementary School at the end of the school day last November, shortly after Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials announced a $35 million investment with American Rescue Plan Act funding to close the digital divide. The first $6 million will expand public internet access to 23 recreation centers, including the James McHenry Recreation Center adjacent to the school. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

In the two years we’ve been talking about Baltimore’s digital divide, the gap has not closed by much — and it’s not for lack of effort (”Maryland initiative will subsidize internet costs for low-income earners, invest $100M more to expand rural broadband access,” Aug. 20, 2021). Organizations like Project Waves, Rowdy Orbit, PCs for People and many others are working diligently to address the issues and provide Baltimoreans with devices and Wi-Fi access.

But it’s not enough. We have to develop long-term solutions to ensure that city residents have access to reliable internet connection for years to come. Baltimore City government has committed $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the goal of closing the digital divide by 2030. These funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

As co-founders of a coalition of tech companies with a vision to make Baltimore a hub of diverse tech talent, we believe Baltimore is positioned to be a national leader in closing the digital divide, not only providing access, but also by providing the workforce needed. We have the organizations and programs that can recruit and train underemployed Baltimoreans to be job-ready. We have companies eager to hire local residents. We now have the financial resources through the American Rescue Plan Act funds to start this work.

As the Office of Broadband and Digital Equity finalizes its plan to install up 400 hot spots across the city, wire all 11,000 units of public housing to high-speed broadband, and begin the journey of building a municipal fiber network, we encourage the city to consider the following:

First, workforce training: The Mayor’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity should contract with social enterprises that have a track record of recruiting, training and retaining underemployed Baltimoreans for technical careers to meet the demand for fiber optic, Wi-Fi and network maintenance technicians.

Second, hire locally: These newly-trained, qualified individuals can be hired at companies contracted or subcontracted to lay the fiber network. There must be a mandate for companies contracted to close the digital divide in Baltimore to hire and train local workers.

Third, coordinate advocacy: Baltimore made a down payment on closing the digital divide but the full cost far exceeds what’s been provided so far. The city needs to make a concerted effort to build partnerships and create a shared vision among our robust ecosystem of private and nonprofit digital equity advocates to secure federal, state, philanthropic, and corporate dollars needed to close the digital divide.

A commitment to these three steps would allow all stakeholders to work more collaboratively with the city and one another to scale services and expedite the hiring of local residents and the implementation of Mayor Brandon Scott’s plan to close the digital divide by the end of this decade.

— Michael Castagnola and Sherrod Davis, Baltimore

The writers are co-founders of Baltimore Tracks, a coalition of Baltimore-based technology companies committed to build a tech talent pipeline and a more equitable tech industry.

