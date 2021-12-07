Bring more internet access to Baltimore’s underserved households | READER COMMENTARY

It’s very good news that Baltimore is expanding internet service with WI-Fi hot spots in and around recreation centers and elsewhere in the city (“Baltimore to use $6M to build public Wi-Fi hot spots,” Dec. 1). This achievement using American Rescue Plan funds, however, will still leave many low-income adults and students without adequate broadband infrastructure where they need it most — to the homes and buildings in which they live. The lack of high-speed internet service for thousands of homes and residential buildings in Baltimore is documented in a 2020 Abell Foundation report and is well-known to city leaders.