Digital billboards are a colossal mistake | READER COMMENTARY

The suggestion that digital signage “would add light, branding, and vitality to the district” in downtown Baltimore might be translated to say it will make it look trashy, add constant stress to the lives of people whose windows are too near it, and increase the already significant light pollution produced by this city to the detriment of birds, bats, beneficial insects, and humans (”Baltimore officials approve law opening the door for digital signs downtown,” Oct. 20).
The ignorant people who rammed through this proposal without any research or any consultation with residents of the area have done the city great harm.
Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore
