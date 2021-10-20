Baltimore should ban digital billboards, not welcome them | READER COMMENTARY

Downtown Baltimore needs a lot of things but digital signs are not one among them (“Here’s why downtown Baltimore needs digital signs,” Oct. 13). I appreciate Downtown Partnership’s effort to create guidelines for the signage such as trying to ensure that 15 to 20% of the screen time showcases art and local businesses, but that means that 80 to 85% of the time we’ll be forced to view tacky flashing ads for insurance or orange juice. Times Square, this is not.